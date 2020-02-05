53% of Americans have kept money secrets from their partner—yet only 27% say they've committed financial infidelity

If you're unclear about what constitutes committing "financial infidelity" against your partner or spouse, you aren't alone.

In 2018, researchers from the University of Southern Mississippi polled 414 U.S. residents on the topic. The survey's findings, which were published in the Journal of Financial Therapy, show that more than half (53%) of participants said they had kept money secrets, such as hiding receipts or lying about the price they paid for a particular item, from their partner. And yet, just 27% of respondents admitted to having committed financial infidelity.

However, experts say keeping money secrets from your significant other — no matter how big or small — technically counts as financial infidelity.

"Financial infidelity is hiding financial decisions intentionally (or unintentionally), from an invested partner," says Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map, an online financial advising resource.

Peter Hoglund, a certified financial planner with New Jersey-based Wealth Enhancement Group, agrees. "Financial infidelity is making a material financial decision or purchase that you believe your partner would oppose, so you hide this decision from them," he says.