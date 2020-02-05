Analyst who downgraded red-hot Tesla: 'We're certainly not saying short this stock'

The analyst who downgraded Tesla stock after its two-day, 33% winning streak said Wednesday that fundamentals need to catch up to the meteoric market run.

"We're certainly not saying short this stock," Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer, who took down his rating on Tesla shares to hold from buy, told CNBC.

However, he kept Canaccord's price target on Tesla at $750 per share, which would represent a 15% decline from Tuesday's record close of $887 per share.

Short sellers — or traders who bet that a stock will decline — have taken a bath on Tesla, which is one of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street.

In fact, with shares of Tesla surging nearly 300% in the past six months, those betting against the stock and trying to limit their downside lost more than $8 billion since the beginning of the year, according to data from S3 Partners. That includes nearly $2.5 billion in losses based on Monday's nearly 20% surge alone.

Shares of Tesla, which were down about 14% early Wednesday on the Canaccord downgrade and production delays in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, gained almost 14% on Tuesday.