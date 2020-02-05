Skip Navigation
BP shuts down London HQ on CEO's first day amid climate protests

A BP company logo is displayed on a fuel pump on the forecourt of a gas station operated by BP Plc in London, U.K.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BP temporarily shut down its London headquarters on Wednesday after climate activists attempted to block the entrance to the building on Chief Executive Bernard Looney's first day in office, a spokesman said.

More than 100 Greenpeace activists attempted to place 500 solar panels in front of BP's central London Headquarters in St James' Square, blocking the building's entrances with oil barrels, the group said in a statement.

In a statement, BP said Looney shares the "deep concerns" of the climate protesters.