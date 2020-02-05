Coronavirus live updates: Hubei province in China reports 65 additional deaths

Medical staff walk to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore on January 31, 2020.

All times below are in Beijing time.

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

Hubei province reports an additional 65 deaths and 3,156 new cases related to the mysterious coronavirus as of the end of Tuesday.

The Hubei Provincial Health Committee on Wednesday reported that 479 people have died and a total of 16,678 cases have been confirmed so far. To date, the province — the epicenter of the pneumonia-like virus — has accounted for most of the deaths from the new coronavirus.

All times below are in Eastern time.