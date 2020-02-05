Coronavirus live updates: Hubei province in China reports 65 additional deaths

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Hubei province reports an additional 65 deaths and 3,156 new cases related to the mysterious coronavirus as of the end of Tuesday.
The Hubei Provincial Health Committee on Wednesday reported that 479 people have died and a total of 16,678 cases have been confirmed so far. To date, the province — the epicenter of the pneumonia-like virus — has accounted for most of the deaths from the new coronavirus.
All times below are in Eastern time.
Disney said it is expecting to take a $175 million hit from the recent coronavirus outbreak if its Hong Kong and Shanghai Disney parks remain closed for two months. Christine McCarthy, chief financial officer at Disney, said the company expects an impact of $135 million on second-quarter operating income from the Shanghai park and about $40 million from the closure of the Hong Kong park.
Nike has closed half of its stores in China, saying the outbreak will have a "material impact" on its operations there. "This situation was not contemplated at the time we provided Q3 guidance during our Q2 fiscal year 2020 earnings call," the company said in a statement. "Dynamics continue to evolve and accordingly we will provide an update on the operational and financial impacts on our Q3 earnings call."
