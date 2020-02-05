European stocks expected to open lower, bucking positive trend in Asia

European stocks markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday, just as their counterparts in Asia rebound, despite the coronavirus coutbreak.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 21 points lower at 7,415, the German DAX down 11 points at 13,263 and the French CAC down 8 points at 5,922, according to IG.

European markets look set to buck the positive trend seen in their Asian counterparts on Wednesday where stocks built on gains from the previous session. Chinese mainland markets rose after the first half-hour of trade, with the Shenzhen component index jumping 2.17% and the Shenzhen composite up 2.26%. The Shanghai composite added 1.1%.

Investors are trying to weigh the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak. China's National Health Commission said that as of Tuesday night, a total of 24,324 cases have been confirmed and 490 people have died in the country.

Traders will also be reflecting on U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. The address resembled a campaign speech, with the president boasting of his record on jobs and warning against Democratic policy proposals; Republicans led a chant of "four more years" at the start.

In other news, oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia (an alliance collectively known as OPEC+) discussing potential further output cuts to counteract a potential drop in global oil demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The OPEC+ committee meets again Wednesday.

Earnings come from Danske Bank, BNP Paribas, Siemens, Infineon, Spotify, Novonordisk, ABB and Vodafone, among others. On the data front, final purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from the U.K., Italy, France and the euro zone for January are expected.

