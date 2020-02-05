Even 'Big Short' Steve Eisman is giving up on betting against Tesla

Steve Eisman, one of the investors who famously bet against the subprime mortgage crisis, said he has killed his money-losing bet against Tesla amid its "cult-like" rally.

"I covered it a while ago," Eisman told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. "Look, everybody has a pain threshold. When a stock becomes unmoored from valuation because it has certain dynamic growth aspects to it, and has cult-like aspects to it, you have to just walk away."

Eisman first revealed his short position on Tesla's stock in July 2018. The investor was one of many as the electric-car marker was the most shorted stock in the U.S. as recently as last week, according to S3 Partners. Short sellers covering their trade has been part of the fuel for Tesla's recent run-up.