Yum China warns coronavirus outbreak will hit 2020 sales, profit

Yum China said on Wednesday its 2020 sales and profit would take a hit, as the coronavirus outbreak has forced the fast food restaurant operator to temporarily shut more than 30% of its stores.

The company's shares were down 3% after the bell.

Yum China also warned it could close additional stores, reduce operating hours, or take other steps, depending on the situation in China.

Same-store sales at restaurants that remain open have fallen 40%-50% since the Chinese New Year holiday period, relative to comparable Chinese New Year holiday period in 2019, the company said.