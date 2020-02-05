Elon Musk asks Twitter fans to vote on new Tesla Gigafactory in Texas

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc., speaks during an event at the SpaceX launch facility in Cameron County, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Musk gave space fans an update Saturday evening on the status of "Starship," the next-generation vehicle his SpaceX plans to use to eventually take humans to Mars. Photographer: Bronte Wittpenn/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Giga Texas?" That was the question Tesla CEO Elon Musk posed to his followers on Twitter late Tuesday, asking them if they would like a new Gigafactory in Texas.

By 9 a.m. London time on Wednesday, over 131,000 people had voted with 79.2% of voters choosing the "Hell yeah" option, and the remainder voting for "nope."

Gigafactory is the name Musk has given to Tesla's production plants. Currently there are two in the U.S. and one in Shanghai, China. Musk announced last year that Tesla's first European factory would be built around Berlin, Germany.

On the company's fourth-quarter earnings call last week, Musk explained the need to ramp up battery production to meet the demand for Tesla's cars.

"We got to scale battery production to crazy levels that people cannot even fathom today. That's the real problem," he said.

That's where these additional factories can help. Musk did not give any further details on his Twitter feed.

Tesla's shares have seen a meteoric rise recently. In the past five days, shares of the electric carmaker are up over 38% and have more than doubled since the start of the year.