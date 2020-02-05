Tesla is up 112% this year. Here's how the other electric carmakers makers are doing

A Tesla Model S (L) and Model X are displayed at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on March 10, 2019.

Tesla is the best-performing auto stock this year, but it's also given a boost to the handful of other electric carmakers across the globe.

Elon Musk's firm is up around 112% year-to-date, after a monster rally in the past few days. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms NIO and BYD, both listed in the U.S., are up over 12% and 27.5% respectively so far in 2020.

Tesla is the biggest carmaker out of the these firms based on deliveries of electric vehicles. In 2019, the U.S. firm delivered approximately 367,500 cars. In comparison, BYD delivered 229,506 electric vehicles. The company still sells fuel-based models. NIO has not released its 2019 numbers yet, but it is likely to be smaller than Tesla and BYD.

"A major part of the eye popping Tesla rally is around an inflection in EV demand for China," Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told CNBC on Wednesday.

"China EV demand is starting to inflect, which is worth $300 to Tesla's stock in our opinion, and a huge catalyst and tailwinds for domestic Chinese EV players like NIO and BYD."