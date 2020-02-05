Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Top 3 foods Google Mapped in every state

Westend61 | Getty Images

People say "it's as American as apple pie," but maybe that needs to change to "pizza."

Google listed the top three cuisines searched in Google Maps in every state in 2019 and pizza was No. 1 in 45 states. (The United States Department of Agriculture actually did a report on pizza consumption in 2014 and found about 13 percent of the U.S. population eat pizza on any given day.)

Chinese food, breakfast, coffee and Mexican food were also popular among Google Mappers.

Here are the three top cuisines searched in Google Maps by state in 2019.

Alabama

  1. Pizza
  2. Seafood
  3. Mexican

Alaska

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Breakfast

Arizona

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Breakfast

Arkansas

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Chinese

California

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Mexican

Colorado

  1. Pizza
  2. Breakfast
  3. Coffee

Connecticut

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Delaware

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Sea food

District of Columbia

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Breakfast

Florida

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Sea food

Georgia

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

Hawaii

  1. Breakfast
  2. Coffee
  3. Pizza

Idaho

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Breakfast

Illinois

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Indiana

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

Iowa

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Chinese

Kansas

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Chinese

Kentucky

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

Louisiana

  1. Seafood
  2. Pizza
  3. Breakfast

Maine

  1. Pizza
  2. Breakfast
  3. Chinese

Maryland

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Seafood

Massachusetts

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Michigan

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Minnesota

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Chinese

Mississippi

  1. Seafood
  2. Mexican
  3. Pizza

Missouri

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

Montana

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Breakfast

Nebraska

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

Nevada

  1. Breakfast
  2. Pizza
  3. Sushi

New Hampshire

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

New Jersey

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Italian

New Mexico

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Breakfast

New York

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Coffee

North Carolina

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

North Dakota

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Coffee

Ohio

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Oklahoma

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Chinese

Oregon

  1. Coffee
  2. Pizza
  3. Breakfast

Pennsylvania

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Rhode Island

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

South Carolina

  1. Pizza
  2. Seafood
  3. Chinese

South Dakota

  1. Pizza
  2. Coffee
  3. Chinese

Tennessee

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Breakfast

Texas

  1. Pizza
  2. Mexican
  3. Seafood

Utah

  1. Pizza
  2. Breakfast
  3. Coffee

Vermont

  1. Pizza
  2. Breakfast
  3. Coffee

Virginia

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Breakfast

Washington

  1. Coffee
  2. Pizza
  3. Breakfast

West Virginia

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Mexican

Wisconsin

  1. Pizza
  2. Chinese
  3. Coffee

Wyoming

  1. Pizza
  2. Breakfast
  3. Coffee

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

Shaquille O'Neal on Papa John's founder: 'People don't know when to keep their mouths shut'

Inside the new restaurant that only serves airplane food—it looks surprisingly good

VIDEO6:3206:32
A single truffle can cost up to $3,800 — are they worth the money?
Life
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact