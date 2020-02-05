Top 3 foods Google Mapped in every state

People say "it's as American as apple pie," but maybe that needs to change to "pizza."

Google listed the top three cuisines searched in Google Maps in every state in 2019 and pizza was No. 1 in 45 states. (The United States Department of Agriculture actually did a report on pizza consumption in 2014 and found about 13 percent of the U.S. population eat pizza on any given day.)

Chinese food, breakfast, coffee and Mexican food were also popular among Google Mappers.

Here are the three top cuisines searched in Google Maps by state in 2019.