Wild night in sports as Steve Cohen out of Mets deal, Red Sox make a blockbuster move; Rockets kick off NBA trade week with four-team deal

Major League Baseball just couldn't help itself. It needed to be a part of this week's sports action that commenced on Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

On Tuesday evening, baseball fans took to social media to chatter about the first of two significant moves this offseason.

The first bit of MLB news dropped when CNBC's David Faber confirmed a New York Post story that billionaire Steve Cohen backed out a $2.6 billion deal to purchase a majority stake in the Mets from the Wilpon family.

According to the Post's report, Fred Wilpon, chairman and co-founder of Sterling Equities, wanted to include additional language in the transaction that would give the family, including his son Jeff, who serves as current Mets COO, more years running the team. Fred Wilpon would stay on as CEO, past the original five-year agreement that was reported when the sale was first revealed last December.

Also, Wilpon would serve as control person for the Mets, which calls for him to be accountable to the MLB for the operation of the Mets and to ensure the team is complying with league rules. The deal also included unfavorable language when it came to the Mets' regional sports network, SNY.

After changes to the deal, Cohen decided against the move to purchase 80% of the franchise. Both parties could not comment due to a nondisclosure agreement, the Mets said in a statement.

If Cohen's deal to purchase the Mets is dead, it would be yet another blow to a franchise that recently cut ties with manager Carlos Beltran in the wake of the Houston Astros electric sign-stealing scandal. The team replaced Beltran with Luis Rojas.

The Astros' investigation officially ended last month and saw the removal of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.