Asia stocks set to jump as S&P 500 surges to record high despite virus fears

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Thursday after the S&P 500 soared to a record high overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,695 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,690. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,319.56.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were higher in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.9%. Investors will await the release of Australia's retail sales data for December, expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Market reaction to overnight developments on the coronavirus outbreak will be watched, following unconfirmed reports of breakthroughs in the development of a drug for the disease.

Reuters cited Chinese media on Wednesday that a research team at Zhejiang University had found a drug to treat people infected by the new coronavirus. The World Health Organization, however, said in a statement: "There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV."

Meanwhile, a scientist leading the U.K.'s research into a coronavirus vaccine told Sky News on Wednesday that his team had made a "significant breakthrough" by cutting a portion of the normal development time to 14 days from two to three years.