What to watch today: Dow to continue rally, China cuts tariffs and Sanders' $25 million January

BY THE NUMBERS

Although the projected gains aren't quite as strong as Wall Street has seen the past two days, U.S. stock futures indicate another higher open and more record highs for the major averages. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closes Wednesday, and the Dow is currently sitting 57 points below its record close and about 83 below its record intraday high. (CNBC) Shares of skyrocketing Tesla were under pressure again this morning. The stock plunged 17% on Wednesday after surging nearly 20% on Monday and almost 14% on Tuesday. Tesla has temporarily closed its stores in mainland China as of Sunday, Feb. 2, due to the coronavirus, according to an online post from a company sales employee on that date. (CNBC) Twitter (TWTR) is among the companies in the earnings spotlight this morning, with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Cardinal Health (CAH), Cigna (CI), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), Estee Lauder (EL), Kellogg (K), Philip Morris (PM), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Tapestry (TPR), Tyson Foods (TSN) and Yum Brands also releasing quarterly numbers today.



* Twitter missed on earnings but beat on revenue and active users (CNBC)



After-the-bell earnings releases today include Activision Blizzard (ATVI), News Corp. (NWSA), Norton LifeLock (NLOK), Pinterest (PINS), Take-Two (TTW), T-Mobile US (TMUS), Uber (UBER) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN). Casper priced its initial public offering at $12 per share, the low end of its expected range, which would make a market value of $476 million. Casper plans to list on the NYSE today under the symbol CSPR. (CNBC)



PPD (PPD) priced its initial public offering at $27 per share, at the top of the expected range of $24-$27 per share. The drug research firm's offering is the biggest of 2020 so far, and its shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq. (MarketWatch) Peloton (PTON) shares were sinking about 8% in premarket trading after the fitness company late Wednesday reported mounting losses and slower revenue growth. Peloton priced its September IPO at $29 per share. With the indicated move in the stock this morning, it would open around that level. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, fourth-quarter productivity figures are released. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner announced his plans to step down from the position on June 1 and become executive chairman. Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's senior vice president of product, will succeed Weiner as CEO at the Microsoft-owned company. Yum China (YUMC) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings, with the restaurant operator's revenue matching forecasts. However, the company also warned of a significant hit to sales due to the coronavirus outbreak. GrubHub (GRUB) lost 5 cents per share for its latest quarter, 1 cent more than analysts had been expecting, but the food delivery service's revenue did come in above estimates. GrubHub is spending more to recruit new customers, a strategy it said is paying off. Qualcomm (QCOM) beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share, with the chipmaker's revenue also above analyst forecasts. Qualcomm did say that the coronavirus outbreak could impact manufacturing and sales for the entire mobile phone industry. Fox Corp. (FOXA) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, compared to a consensus estimate of a 2 cents per share loss. The media company also saw revenue come in above forecasts, thanks in large part to a surge in ad sales. Toyota (TM) raised its annual profit forecast by 4.2%, amid better-than-expected vehicle sales and favorable currency rates, but also said it had not yet factored in any potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has filed two lawsuits against Verizon (VZ) alleging the U.S. carrier infringed patents held by the Chinese telecoms giant.

WATERCOOLER