Europe markets set for higher open as investors await earnings; virus fears abate

European markets are expected to open higher on Thursday as earnings dominate investor focus and fears over the coronavirus outbreak start to fade.

London's FTSE is seen 37 points higher at 7,519, Germany's DAX higher by 72 points at 13,549 and the French CAC up 26 points at 6,018, according to IG.

Earnings will be in focus for investors in the region with Societe Generale, Sanofi, L'Oreal, Natixis, T-Mobile, Nokia and ING among those reporting their latest earnings. On the data front, Germany releases industrial orders for December.

Market sentiment is rising globally with a tentative rebound seen in Asian and U.S. markets this week. Asia Pacific stocks mostly traded higher on Wednesday, building on gains from the previous session, after stocks sold off recently due to worries over the new coronavirus outbreaks. Chinese shares led gains in the region.

As of Wednesday night, China says a total of 28,018 cases have been confirmed and 563 people have died in the country.

In other Asia news, China announced on Thursday that it will halve tariffs on hundreds of U.S. goods worth about $75 billion. Tariffs on some U.S. goods will be cut from 10% to 5%, and from 5% to 2.5% on others, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Finance. The adjustments will take effect from February 14, it said.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 back to levels hit prior to the coronavirus scare. The broad index closed 1.1% higher at 3,334.69, led by strong gains in the energy, financials and health care sectors.

Oil prices were trading higher on Thursday amid hopes that an abating coronavirus outbreak could fuel a rebound in demand for oil from China.

On Thursday, a committee that advises OPEC producers and its allies such as Russia (a group known as OPEC+) is set to meet for a another day, extending a two-day meeting, as they discuss whether to reduce oil production further to support prices.