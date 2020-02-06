Former state monopoly Royal Mail suffers stock market freefall as strikes loom

Royal Mail shares sank to an all-time low on Thursday after the former British postal monopoly warned that its U.K. business could lose money next year as strikes bite.

Blighted by sliding letter volumes and union tensions, the company posted productivity gains of 1.5% for the full year on Thursday morning, below its 2% target, and cited delays to its transformation plan and economic uncertainty as increasing the likelihood of a loss in 2020-21.

Shares slumped 11% early in the trading session to hit a record low of 168.05 pence per share, almost half the 330 pence per share initial public offering (IPO) price in October 2013.

In its first day of conditional dealings on the London Stock Exchange, the stock soared 38% to 455p, but has serially underperformed since then. Over the last two years, shares of the 500-year-old company have plunged 63%.

In May 2019, CEO Rico Back announced a £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion) investment in a five-year plan to overhaul the business and achieve sustainable profitability by 2024.

Much like the investors, significant portions of its workforce are losing patience with Royal Mail. Union CWU (Communication Workers Union) is preparing another ballot of members for industrial action and the threat of more strikes on the horizon.