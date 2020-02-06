Here's what you say are your biggest financial commitments in 2020

Every year millions of Americans make resolutions, and every year those same Americans fall short of reaching their goals.
In the fifth article of this series, the Invest In You team once again asked readers and viewers to reveal their goals to fuel a commitment toward a healthier financial well-being in 2020. The response was overwhelming — and humbling.
Several themes emerged, including obtaining financial freedom, owning a business and saving for retirement. Below are some highlights from the respondents.
GET SMARTER ABOUT INVESTING
Olga, Dallas: "I started investing very little, with very little, a little while ago. A dear friend inspired me, helped me and guided me. I need to be better, I need to know more, and I must get smarter about investing. This is a great time of our lives. I want this; I need to try. It is smart to be INVESTED."
James, San Antonio: "I'm excited to save and invest for my family's future. Getting started late in the game scares me, but it motivates me to focus on our money goals!"
Vicky, The Villages, Florida: "We were blessed with an 8-year-old grandson when our son married his wife. We're adjusting our estate and setting up a fund for our grandson. His millennial parents are too busy to study investing or to tend an investment account right now, so we pledge to get invested!"
WIPE OUT STUDENT DEBT
Corey, Charlotte, North Carolina: "I'm invested in eliminating my student loan debt so that I can become a humanitarian and philanthropist for healthy families around the world. As a child who has lost a mother and father to health complications, I want to do my part in helping families strengthen their financial and nutritional health."
TAKE CARE OF FAMILY
David, North Canton, Ohio: "I am a millennial who was originally accepted into a business school for college, but I chose to go undecided. By the time it came for me to select a major, I chose environment and natural resources. Looking back, I wish I would've gone the business-degree route, as I have always had an interest in stocks and investments. I don't regret my decision, because at one point it was exactly what I wanted. Recently, I gave some of my savings to a private broker for investing purposes. I pledge to take a more hands-on approach by starting my own self-managed portfolio to ensure wealth for my family and newborn son."
BUILD PERSONAL WEALTH
Joey, Grain Valley, Missouri: "I am an entrepreneur and a lifelong investor. I pledge to increase my wealth!"
GAIN FINANCIAL FREEDOM
Abhijit, Portland, Oregon: "I am invested to pay for my kid's college education and to pay my home mortgage completely. I want to be aggressive and cautious at the same time. Although I am not a millennial, I certainly invest like one. Hopefully success is waiting down the road!"
Have you taken the pledge yet? Make 2020 the year to get INVESTED.
