Here's what you say are your biggest financial commitments in 2020

Every year millions of Americans make resolutions, and every year those same Americans fall short of reaching their goals.

In the fifth article of this series, the Invest In You team once again asked readers and viewers to reveal their goals to fuel a commitment toward a healthier financial well-being in 2020. The response was overwhelming — and humbling.

Several themes emerged, including obtaining financial freedom, owning a business and saving for retirement. Below are some highlights from the respondents.

GET SMARTER ABOUT INVESTING

Olga, Dallas: "I started investing very little, with very little, a little while ago. A dear friend inspired me, helped me and guided me. I need to be better, I need to know more, and I must get smarter about investing. This is a great time of our lives. I want this; I need to try. It is smart to be INVESTED."

James, San Antonio: "I'm excited to save and invest for my family's future. Getting started late in the game scares me, but it motivates me to focus on our money goals!"