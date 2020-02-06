Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Tech

Netflix now lets you turn off autoplay previews — here's how

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Netflix now lets you turn off autoplay previews.
  • That means videos and movies won't begin to play trailers or video clips as you're looking for something to watch.
  • You can turn it off on every device at once. Here's how to do it.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings split the company in two in 2011, thinking that the growing ubiquity of high-speed Internet access would soon mean the end of their disruptive DVD mailing business. But neglecting the DVD business proved to be a mistake, and Netflix reversed course.
Ore Huiying | Getty Images

You can now stop Netflix from automatically playing previews of shows as you're browsing to find something to watch.

It's a fix for one of the more frustrating user experiences on Netflix, which would otherwise start playing a trailer or video clip for any movie or TV show when you hovered over it while looking for content.

Netflix said on Twitter that, while some people found it helpful, others didn't like it. "We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix."

Here's how to turn off those previews:

How to turn off autoplay previews on Netflix
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Go to Netflix.com in a web browser.
  • Sign in to your account.
  • Tap Manage Profiles.
  • Select your user profile.
  • Uncheck the button that says "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."
  • Hit save.

This will turn off the autoplay "across all devices" Netflix says, so that means it'll work on any system with Netflix installed on it, such as your smartphone or Roku player. Netflix says there may be a slight delay before the change takes effect.