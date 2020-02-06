Netflix now lets you turn off autoplay previews — here's how

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings split the company in two in 2011, thinking that the growing ubiquity of high-speed Internet access would soon mean the end of their disruptive DVD mailing business. But neglecting the DVD business proved to be a mistake, and Netflix reversed course.

You can now stop Netflix from automatically playing previews of shows as you're browsing to find something to watch.

It's a fix for one of the more frustrating user experiences on Netflix, which would otherwise start playing a trailer or video clip for any movie or TV show when you hovered over it while looking for content.

Netflix said on Twitter that, while some people found it helpful, others didn't like it. "We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix."

Here's how to turn off those previews: