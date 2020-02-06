Kevin Hart: I was 'addicted' to work, now I do 'Taco Tuesdays' with the family and walk the dog

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was the highest-paid stand-up comedian in 2019, making $59 million, according to Forbes. And he has been called the "hardest working person in show business." But in September, Hart was in a serious car accident that left him with major back injuries and changed his perspective on what's important in life.

While recovering in the hospital, "I got a chance to think about what matters, and it's not fame," Hart, 40, told Men's Health in an interview for the March issue. "It's not money. It's not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships."

The harrowing accident inspired Hart to focus on spending more time with family and three kids with wife Eniko Parrish — Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 11 and Kenzo, 2 — and have boundaries when it comes to his work schedule.

"I'm sitting with the kids before and after dinner," Hart said. "We are doing taco Tuesdays, Mexican-food Thursdays, Chinese-food Sundays. We got movie night twice a week. Now I'm walking my f---ing dog. I'm picking up dog sh---."

The best advice that Hart got about work-life balance was: "You can't be married to your career and date your family," he told Men's Health.

To Hart, that means "make sure you're implementing the same amount of time and energy into being present for what matters," he said.

That does't mean committing to more balance has been easy for Hart: "I'm addicted to the f---ing work," he told Men's Health.

"I'd much rather that be my addiction than be strung out on crack, but now I have to struggle to find balance," he told said. "That hustle is not going anywhere, but I want it suppressed and balanced so I can put the same kind of energy into my family."

Hart was ranked the highest-earning stand-up comedian and one of the highest-paid entertainers in 2019 by Forbes. In addition to his career as a stand-up comedian, Hart has starred in hit movies, like "Ride Along," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Night School."

Growing up in Philadelphia, Hart lived in a small one-bedroom apartment with his mom and brother.

When Hart started to make money as a young comic, he struggled to manage his finances, he told CNBC Make It in Oct. 2018. "In my defense, so many people don't understand the value of money until they have it, and then no longer have it," he said. "So, when you have it and lose it, you understand the value of it and its importance."

Hart has also had marital problems — in 2017, he had an affair while Parrish was pregnant with their third child, leading him to publicly apologize to his wife and family in an Instagram video.

The comedian isn't the only celebrity to struggle with balance. Chance the Rapper has said that it's "very strenuous" splitting "time and energy between family and work." Beyonce told Elle in December that balancing her work and life is "the most stressful thing."

