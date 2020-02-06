Wall Street bull Jim Paulsen sees the economy getting stronger but warns of coming pain

The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen expects stocks to rally higher into record territory due to stronger economic and earnings growth.

But his bullish forecast comes with a warning — and it has nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak.

"If we [economy] continue to grow, you're going to see consumer prices, wages, commodity prices — cost in general — start to pressure business operations, household budgets and ultimately, the valuations of the stock market," the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Even though he doesn't have a timeline on when the economy could get squeezed, Paulsen calls the scenario the market's "primary risk."

"That could happen quickly if economic growth spurts much more than anyone is thinking this year or it could drag out over a few years," he said.

Despite the risk, Paulsen isn't ready to abandon his bullish stance.