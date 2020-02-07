5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average's more than 1,100-point, or 4%, four session winning streak. The Dow closed on Thursday at an all-time high, joining the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in record territory. One week ago to the day, the Dow plunged over 600 points on cornoavirus concerns. While the outbreak continued to get worse in China this week, investors were hopeful because there were no signs of an outbreak in the U.S. Investors also focused on stronger earnings and upbeat numbers on jobless claims and private payrolls data. The government issues its January employment report Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect to see 158,000 nonfarm payrolls added last month, with the nation's unemployment rate holding steady at 3.5%. Average hourly wages were expected to grow by 0.3%.
Uber shares were jumping more than 5% in premarket trading after the ride-hailing and logistics company late Thursday announced a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than analysts had expected and moved its forecast on a key measure of profitability forward. Revenue in Q4 of $4.07 billion was basically in-line with estimates. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC on Friday that the company is looking to "drop 50 cents to 55 cents" of every dollar of revenue growth into achieving profitability. Khosrowshahi also said in a "Squawk Box" interview the coronavirus outbreak "is not material in any way" to Uber's overall portfolio of businesses.
Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam is stepping down in the wake of a corporate espionage scandal. He'll be replaced by Thomas Gottstein who currently heads the bank's Swiss unit. Thiam's departure follows a drawn-out spying scandal at the bank, after former wealth management boss Iqbal Khan, who was heading to rival UBS, was followed by private contractors in a bid to establish whether he was poaching colleagues and clients. An internal investigation was said to have found "zero evidence" that Thiam was aware of the surveillance.
Chinese health officials overnight increased its confirmed cases to more than 31,000, with 636 deaths in China. The death of Wuhan doctor and coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang ignited a public outpouring of grief and criticism of the Chinese government on social media. The hashtag #IWantFreedomOfSpeech has been censored on Chinese social media, Weibo. In Japan, an additional 41 people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which arrived at a Japanese port earlier this week, have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 3,700 passengers and crew remained under mandatory quarantine for two weeks.
Seven Democratic presidential contenders are preparing for Friday night's debate in New Hampshire. Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang take the stage at 8 p.m. ET tonight at St. Anselm College. Billionaire former Mayor Mike Bloomberg might be able to get into the Nevada debate later this month, under new rules from Democratic National Committee. In Iowa, Democratic caucus results are rife with potential errors and inconsistencies that could affect the outcome of the election, according to a review by the NBC News Decision Desk.