Here's what you need to know about Friday's 2020 Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven Democratic presidential candidates are set to face off Friday in the final debate before the crucial New Hampshire primary, even as the outcome from Monday's disastrous Iowa caucus remains unclear.

The eighth debate in the 2020 primary cycle will pit Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders against former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for the first time since both men declared victory in Iowa.

Technical issues delayed the results of the caucus for days, and a slew of potential errors in the data that was eventually released could call the accuracy of the first-in-the-nation contest into question.

The New Hampshire primary next Tuesday, meanwhile, could mark a turning point for several candidates — especially former Vice President Joe Biden, who is determined to bounce back after taking a "gut punch" in Iowa. Biden's campaign announced a shake-up in leadership just hours before the debate begins.

Friday night's debate, to be held at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and end around 11 p.m. It is being hosted by ABC News and will feature five moderators from that network.

The participants, in alphabetical order, are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend,Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The four other Democratic candidates remaining in the race were not invited to appear in New Hampshire. Three of them, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard did not meet the threshold for tonight's debate.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not competing in New Hampshire. He arrived late to the primary field and will not appear on any ballots until Super Tuesday. But he is rising in the polls after dumping hundreds of millions of dollars into his campaign.

The protracted Iowa caucus debacle has stoked an ongoing dispute about the results, giving way to increased hostilities among the frontrunners.

Buttigieg's standing in New Hampshire rose after his better-than-expected showing in Iowa, a recent poll showed, making him likely to be a prime target in the debate.

Sanders got a head start in remarks earlier Friday about the corrosive influence of money in politics. At a campaign event in New Hampshire, Sanders cited multiple media reports saying the former mayor was a favorite of billionaire donors, framing the election as a choice between those who champion the working class and those who represent the wealthy.

"Which side are you on?" he asked at the Politics and Eggs event held by St. Anselm College's Institute of Politics.

Friday's debate caps off one of the most eventful weeks in politics since President Donald Trump took office.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stirred waves of controversy when she ripped up a copy Trump's State of the Union address on the House floor.

Wednesday marked the end of Trump's impeachment fight in Congress, with the GOP-led Senate voting nearly along party lines to acquit the president of articles abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The two-week impeachment trial in the Senate took Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar and Bennet off the campaign trail in the days leading up to the Iowa caucus.

On Thursday, Trump basked in his acquittal while decrying Democrats' efforts to undermine him as "bullshit" and taking shots at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to cross party lines and vote to convict the president on one article of impeachment.

And hours before the debate was set to kick off, the Labor Department released much-better-than-expected monthly payroll figures for January.