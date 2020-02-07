Ford names Jim Farley chief operating officer in leadership shakeup

Ford Motor President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs will retire and the company will name its new business and technology chief Jim Farley as its chief operating officer, the company announced Friday morning.

Farley will take over broader responsibilities from Hinrichs, including all global markets and automotive, the company said. Farley will continue reporting to Ford CEO and President Jim Hackett, who has been under fire from Wall Street regarding progress to an $11 billion global restructuring plan.

"Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role," Hackett said in a release. "Jim's passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known. He also has developed into a transformational leader with the imagination and foresight to help lead Ford into the future."

Hinrich's retirement is unexpected. The 19-year Ford executive was at the White House on Jan. 29 representing with automaker as President Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He also was on the automaker's fourth-quarter earnings call with investors on Tuesday.