Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Twitter, Domino's, Ford, Boeing & more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Credit Suisse downgraded the stock after the company's disappointing earnings report and said "execution risk" is "clouding" the company's path to recovery.
"Execution risk clouding path of recovery: When we launched coverage of Ford, at the core of our positive outlook was that even though Ford faced a challenge in balancing the 'two clocks', there was nevertheless significant opportunity for improvement. Even if Ford didn't meet its targets, there were still enough 'shots on goal' to drive positive trajectory. Yet with Ford posting a third straight quarter of weak guidance, and with EBIT now down by nearly 50% since 2016 despite strength in its core market and product, there are increasingly questions of execution risk clouding the path of recovery…a risk given late cycle."
Goldman upgraded the pizza restaurant chain and said the company's strategy is leading to increased market share.
"We upgrade shares of DPZ to Buy and see 15% upside to our new $320 12-month price target. We see a clearer path for the company to return to a stronger SSS comp trajectory in 2020. Our analysis suggests DPZ is in a strong position to lap Third Party Aggregator headwinds in 2019. We view the company as poised to continue to capture market share through its fortressing strategy. Net, we see Pizza Hut's ongoing uncertainty as a greater tailwind to DPZ US comps than we are concerned about competition."