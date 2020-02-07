Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Twitter, Domino's, Ford, Boeing & more

Credit Suisse downgraded the stock after the company's disappointing earnings report and said "execution risk" is "clouding" the company's path to recovery.

"Execution risk clouding path of recovery: When we launched coverage of Ford, at the core of our positive outlook was that even though Ford faced a challenge in balancing the 'two clocks', there was nevertheless significant opportunity for improvement. Even if Ford didn't meet its targets, there were still enough 'shots on goal' to drive positive trajectory. Yet with Ford posting a third straight quarter of weak guidance, and with EBIT now down by nearly 50% since 2016 despite strength in its core market and product, there are increasingly questions of execution risk clouding the path of recovery…a risk given late cycle."