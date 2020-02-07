How to find a financial advisor who won't make your money disappear   

Of all the professionals we entrust with various aspects of our lives, few hold more sway than a financial advisor. A good one can show you how to turn your hard-earned cash into a secure financial future.

"Buying a house, graduating from college, seeking retirement, supporting individuals that may be dependents of yours. There's so many reasons why someone needs to have a better understanding of their financial future," Fordham University accounting professor Barbara Porco told CNBC's "American Greed."

But then there are advisors like Dawn Bennett.

A radio show host who was listed by Barron's as one of the nation's top financial advisors, Bennett, 57, was in fact running a massive Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors said that rather than investing her clients' money as she claimed, she spent much of it on her outrageously lavish lifestyle including clothes, shoes, and a $500,000-a-year luxury suite at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. She also persuaded clients to invest millions in her online luxury sporting-goods business, which ended up being a spectacular flop.

It turned out that she earned the coveted Barron's rankings — not to mention millions of dollars in credit lines — by vastly overstating her finances. At least 46 people invested some $20 million, and Bennett lost or spent almost all of it.

"This was money that these folks had set aside for ailing family members, for their own long-term care, for their grandchildren's education, so that they could retire and so that they wouldn't have to return to the workplace," Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Pulice told "American Greed." "So, the loss of these funds was just absolutely devastating."

Bennett even spent some of her money on religious ceremonies and other rituals including something called a "beef tongue shut-up hoodoo spell," which, as the name implies, employed a beef tongue, various spices and incantations apparently aimed at getting investigators to hold their tongues and stay silent. The spells did not work.