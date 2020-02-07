Kim Kardashian West breaks down a bad business deal: 'We'd get, like, almost nothing'

When it comes to business, Kim Kardashian West has seen enormous success. After all, she boasts a personal net worth of more than $370 million, according to Forbes, thanks to a thriving career that's encompassed television, social media, fashion, cosmetics and even mobile apps.

However, the reality TV megastar says that not every business deal she's made has been a winner. One bad deal in particular that sticks out to West was a 2011 clothing partnership with Sears, according to her recent interview with The New York Times.

West and two of her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian created the Kardashian Kollection, which included bodycon dresses, lingerie and accessories sold in over 400 Sears locations.

The celebrity sisters received a 6% cut of proceeds from their products in that deal, Kardashian told The New York Times. However, the three sisters split that amount, giving them each just a 2% cut — and that was still before they each had to pay 15% of their take to their agents and 10% to mother-slash-manager, Kris Jenner.

"Think about it … We'd get, like, almost nothing," West said.