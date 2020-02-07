Coronavirus, earnings and New Hampshire: 3 things to watch for on Monday

Here's what you need to know before you head out for the weekend.
Fallout continues from the coronavirus outbreak, which grew to more than 31,000 confirmed cases and at least 630 deaths as of Friday morning.
The epidemic has also led to extended shutdowns of factories in China, which are starting to spill over into the global supply chain. Hyundai Motor said it will idle seven plants in South Korea because of a shortage of parts from China, and Fiat Chrysler said it may close a European plant for a similar reason.
On Friday, the Trump administration announced a commitment of up to $100 million to help fight the outbreak.
Several major companies release earnings on Monday, including drugmaker Allergan and Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Burger King.
Analysts expect $4.57 in earnings per share for Allergan and 96 cents per share for Restaurant Brands, according to FactSet.
KeyBanc Capital Markets, which has an overweight rating on Restaurant Brands, lowered its price target to $72 per share from $78 earlier this week. KeyBanc said in a note that it expects the company to report 72 cents in earnings per share.
Allergan has gained more than 5% already this month and hit a 52-week high on Friday, while Restaurant Brands is trading at roughly the same level as where it opened the year.
The upcoming New Hampshire democratic primary will be the dominant political story over the weekend and early next week, starting with another debate on Friday night.
The debate comes less than a week after the Iowa caucuses, where Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished close to one another at the top of the field. However, there were errors and inconsistencies in the voting data. NBC News has not called a winner in that contest.
There will likely be fresh polls from New Hampshire released over the weekend and on Monday, giving investors a better sense of the potential results when people head to the voting booth on Tuesday.
Major events (all times ET):
3:35 p.m. Philly Fed President Patrick Harker speech
Earnings:
Allergan (before the bell)
CNA Financial (before the bell)
Diamond Offshore (before the bell)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (before the bell)
Loews (before the bell)
Restaurant Brands International (before the bell)
Kemper (after the bell)
Mesa Air (after the bell)
Everest Re (after the bell)
DaVita (after the bell)
Molina Healthcare (after the bell)