Coronavirus, earnings and New Hampshire: 3 things to watch for on Monday

Coronavirus outbreak

Fallout continues from the coronavirus outbreak, which grew to more than 31,000 confirmed cases and at least 630 deaths as of Friday morning. The epidemic has also led to extended shutdowns of factories in China, which are starting to spill over into the global supply chain. Hyundai Motor said it will idle seven plants in South Korea because of a shortage of parts from China, and Fiat Chrysler said it may close a European plant for a similar reason. On Friday, the Trump administration announced a commitment of up to $100 million to help fight the outbreak.

Earnings

Several major companies release earnings on Monday, including drugmaker Allergan and Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Burger King. Analysts expect $4.57 in earnings per share for Allergan and 96 cents per share for Restaurant Brands, according to FactSet. KeyBanc Capital Markets, which has an overweight rating on Restaurant Brands, lowered its price target to $72 per share from $78 earlier this week. KeyBanc said in a note that it expects the company to report 72 cents in earnings per share. Allergan has gained more than 5% already this month and hit a 52-week high on Friday, while Restaurant Brands is trading at roughly the same level as where it opened the year.

