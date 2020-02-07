There is a limited one-time do-over when it comes to Social Security benefits. Here's how to use it

It's the gift that everybody wants: the ability to get a do-over when you make a mistake.

In golf, it's called a mulligan, or the chance to redo a stroke.

With Social Security, it's called a withdrawal of application.

However, the circumstances under which you can exercise this option are limited. And you only get one withdrawal per lifetime.

The stakes for making the wrong claiming decision with regard to your retirement benefits are high.

That's because you first become eligible to take Social Security at 62. But if you wait to claim to as late as age 70, your benefits get increasingly bigger.

That's why many experts caution you to delay.

For instance, it's possible you may not have had all the information you needed to factor into your decision, or your personal circumstances could change.

In that case, you may be able to withdraw your claim — as long as it's been less than 12 months since you made your initial decision.

"It's a difficult process to go through, one that you wouldn't make casually," said David Freitag, financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual.

Ideally, you want to be educated and make the right choice the first time.

"You need to make the decision on purpose, rather than by accident," Freitag said.