Tidjane Thiam to step down as Credit Suisse CEO following spying scandal

Tidjane Thiam is stepping down as Credit Suisse CEO and will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, who currently heads the bank's Swiss unit.

In a statement Friday morning, the board of directors said it had unanimously accepted Thiam's resignation, following the presentation of the Swiss lender's fourth-quarter and full-year results. Chairman Urs Rohner said Thiam has made an "enormous contribution" to the bank since he joined in 2015. He will step down on Feb. 14.

"Under Tidjane's leadership, Credit Suisse simultaneously repurposed our strategy, restored our capital, reduced our costs, de-risked our business, promoted diversity and engendered an exceptional level of co-operation between various divisions," he said.

"It is to his credit that Credit Suisse is standing on a very solid foundation and has returned successfully to profit."

Thiam said he was proud of what his team had accomplished during his tenure, adding in a statement that they had "turned Credit Suisse around" and that he would be an "enthusiastic supporter" of his colleagues' endeavors.