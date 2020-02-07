Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman 'escorted out of White House,' lawyer says

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, (C), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives at the U.S. Capitol on October 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council staffer whose testimony about President Donald Trump at House impeachment hearings angered the president, was escorted out of the White House on Friday, his lawyer said.

Hours earlier, Trump had said of Vindman, "I'm not happy with him."

"Do you think I'm supposed to be happy with him?" Trump asked reporters. "I'm not.

Vindman's lawyer, David Pressman, said, "There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House," said

"Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," the attorney said. "His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful."

Vindman's ejection from the White House came two days after the Senate acquitted Trump of two impeachment articles, and after reports that the removal of Vindman, the NSC's top Ukraine expert, was under consideration.

Trump was impeached by the House last fall in connection with his request to Ukraine's new president Volodomyr Zelenskiy to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a Democratic presidential contender, and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump's request, made during a July 25 phone call, came as he was withholding militay aid to Ukraine that had been appropriated by Congress.

Vindman, as part of his job, listened in on that phone call between the two presidents.

In his testimony during impeachment hearings, Vindman said he was "concerned" about the nature of the call.

Vindman also said he felt it was "improper for the president of the United States to deman a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent."

A Purple Heart recipient, Vindman had emigrated as a child from Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.