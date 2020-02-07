Trump wins appeal in case where Democrats sued him for allegedly violating emoluments clause

President Donald Trump smiles during an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit by congressional Democrats who sued President Donald Trump for allegedly violating the Constitution's emoluments clause, which bars presidents and other federal officer holders from receiving money from foreign governments.

Individual members of Congress lack legal standing to sue the president on such a claim, said the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in an unanimous ruling.

The decision came two months after the panel appeared deeply skeptical of the claim that members of Congress, as opposed to Congress itself, could sue a president for violating the law.

"You are not Congress," Judge Thomas Griffith told a lawyer for the 215 members during oral arguments in December.

"You are not here representing Congress."

The case is just one of three lawsuits challenging Trump for alleged violations of the emoluments clause in connection with his hotels and other businesses.

"The Members can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the President himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit," the panel of appeals judge wrote in their decision Friday.

"But we will not — indeed we cannot — participate in this debate. The Constitution permits the Judiciary to speak only in the context of an Article III case or controversy and this lawsuit presents neither."

Trump, upon becoming president, gave day-to-day control of his Trump Organization his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who oversee the firm's portfolio of hotels, resorts and golf clubs.

But Trump still has ownership over the company.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., currently is considering whether to resurrect a suit by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, who are suing Trump over payments to his Washington hotel by foreign governments.

In September, a three-judge panel on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City revived a lawsuit filed by the watchdog group CREW accusing Trump of violating the emoluments clause.

Trump in October requested a rehearing in the case by the entire panel of judges on the 2nd Circuit.