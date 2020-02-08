Coronavirus live updates: US citizen dies in Wuhan, Italy warns of significant economic impact

Total cases: At least 34,000 as of Friday evening

Total deaths: At least 722 worldwide as of Friday evening

9:08 a.m. France issues tougher travel warning to China

France's foreign office on Saturday issued new travel advice for its citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not recommend traveling to China unless there was an "imperative" reason to go. Until now it had formally discouraged travel to Wuhan, where the virus originated from, and recommended travelers to the rest of China be vigilant and consider putting off trips.

8:36 a.m. France to close two schools near ski resort

Two schools near a French ski resort where five Britons have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus will be shut next week as authorities try to determine with whom those infected had been in contact, a regional health official said. Eleven Britons, including the five who tested positive for the virus, are being examined in local hospitals. There were three children in all among the group of 11, and one has contracted the virus.

8:29 a.m. Bank of Italy says GDP impact of coronavirus may be significant

The effect of the new coronavirus on the Italian economy is hard to assess and a significant impact cannot be ruled out, the Bank of Italy warned on Saturday. Addressing the annual Assiom-Forex conference of Italian financial market participants, Governor Ignazio Visco said the impact, which the central bank is currently trying to assess, may be temporary and limited to "a few decimal points" of aggregate demand growth. However, "bigger effects cannot be ruled out," he said.

5:41 am: Boeing says it still will attend Singapore Airshow

U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing still plans to attend the Singapore Airshow, the company told CNBC. "Boeing remains committed to the Singapore Airshow and will be an active participant," the company said in a statement. "In the current circumstances, and like most other exhibitors, we're adjusting our presence at the show." According to Reuters, U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin said it will not attend the Singapore Airshow, citing the city-state's recently raised health alert. The airshow, one of the world's biggest, is scheduled for Feb. 11 to Feb. 16.

12:46 am: US citizen dies in Wuhan