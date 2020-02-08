Tesla's stock just had one of the wildest weeks ever — Here's what happened

Elon Musk's Tesla had a week for the Wall Street record books, swinging hundreds of dollars in both directions as some investors rushed to buy shares and others rushed to cover their negative bets on the controversial stock.

The stock began the week just above $670 a share — a record high level after a strong end to last month following Tesla's better-than-expected quarterly earnings results.

But that was nothing in comparison to what was to come.

Shares ripped higher in two consecutive days of trading after multiple optimistic forecasts for Tesla's future growth. It climbed nearly 20% on Monday and almost 14% on Tuesday, roaring to an intraday high of $968.99.

But uber-bullish forecasts have been made before in the stock. Why such a big move now? That's still unclear. Animal spirits have seemed to take over. Or perhaps it's just a giant short squeeze?

The stock's rapid move higher forced shorts to buy back the equity at a higher price in order to cut their mounting losses. If enough short sellers buy in tandem, it can create higher demand and itself drive the stock's price even higher, a phenomenon known as a short squeeze.

"In our experience, we've never seen a stock rise that much that fast with such little regard to past fundamentals or track record," Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill wrote in a note to investors titled "Irrational Exuberance Hits All Time High."

But then Tesla backed off that record level. Fears of production and sales delays in China, along with fears that the stock had become a speculative bubble, sent the shares spiraling. The company closed stores temporarily due to the outbreak of coronavirus and shares fell 17.2% on Wednesday.

Additionally, on the first three days of the week Tesla saw trading volume that shattered the company's previous record levels. Up to that point, Tesla's typical day saw about 18 million shares change hands. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday blew past that mark, with record daily trading volumes of 47 million shares, 60 million shares and 48 million shares, respectively.