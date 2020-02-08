Trump blasts photo showing his 'tan' line as photoshopped — and then asks if his hair looks good

DATE IMPORTED:February 08, 2020U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn to the Oval Office as he returns from a day trip from North Carolina at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Saturday had some sharp words about a photo taken of his return to the White House South Lawn, which is making the rounds on social media.

The photo shows his hair swept back — and an orange-hued line surrounding his face.

"More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!" Trump said in a tweet, responding to another tweet showing a black-and-white version of the photo.

The photo was originally posted through an unverified account purporting to belong to a White House photographer named William Moon.

The photo seems to have been slightly altered as some wire photos from the same moment show a orange-colored line with less hue.

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, when reached for comment, told CNBC that she had "nothing beyond the president's tweet" to add. Grisham told CNBC that Moon is not an official White House photographer.

The Twitter account on which the photo was first posted links to an Instagram account featuring other photos of Trump and the White House. The Twitter account reads, in part, "White House Correspondent, Journalist, Photographer, Poet and Pesco Vegetarian."

Trump has been mocked before for his tan, most recently by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is running to become the Democratic presidential nominee to challenge Trump in the 2020 election.

Bloomberg's campaign took aim at his tan last Sunday, saying Trump "lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan."



How Trump achieves his orange-tinted hue remains a mystery, with speculation ranging from tanning beds to creams and lotions. The Washington Posted has reported that Trump keeps liquid face makeup in at least one of his homes.