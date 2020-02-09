Coronavirus live updates: China pledges $10 billion to fight outbreak, UK confirms fourth case

A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he walks during a snowfall in an empty and shuttered commercial street on February 5, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Eastern Standard Time. Total confirmed cases: 37,592 Total deaths: At least 813

9:55 am: Toy company CEO says Chinese toy factory to be closed for another week

The CEO of MGA Entertainment told The Wall Street Journal that a large toy factory in China will remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. "The coronavirus is not solely China's problem," Isaac Larian told the Journal. "It will impact the global economy." MGA Entertainment sells several popular toy lines, including L.O.L. Dolls.

8:55 am: Chinese officials say they are not blocking Foxconn plant from reopening

The local government of the city of Shenzhen in southeastern China said on Sunday it had not blocked Foxconn from resuming production, according to Reuters. Foxconn is a key supplier for Apple. The government officials said Foxconn's production could resume once inspections were complete, according to Reuters. The Nikkei Business Daily previously reported that Chinese officials were blocking the plant from restarting. Foxconn said it is following the guidance of Chinese authorities on when to reopen its stalled plants in the country. "The operation schedules for our facilities in China follow the recommendations of the local governments, and we have not received any requests from our customers on the need to resume production earlier," Foxconn said in a statement.

6:28 am: China pledges more than $10 billion to fight virus

All levels of China's government have allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has now killed more than 800 people and infected more than 37,000, the country's finance ministry said Sunday. The funds will reportedly go toward helping citizens afford treatment, a statement on the finance's ministry's website said. Chinese health officials have warned of medical equipment shortages as hospitals in the country come under heavy strain and face resources constraints amid the mounting volume of cases.

5:57 am: UK confirms fourth coronavirus case

U.K. health authorities announced the country's fourth confirmed case of coronavirus Sunday, said to have been contracted from another British citizen sickened with the disease in France. "The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus," England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said in a statement.

4:00 am: China announces closure of Hebei schools until March 1