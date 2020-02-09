'Parasite' makes Oscars history with four wins, including stunning best picture victory

"Parasite" producers Kwak Sin-ae (L) and Bong Joon-ho (R) accept the award for Best Picture for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.

For the first time ever a non-English language film has won the best picture Oscar at the Academy Awards.

On Sunday, "Parasite" took home the top prize at the 92nd Academy Awards. The movie was considered an underdog headed into the ceremony, beating out strong competition from "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" for the best picture win.

The film also won the award for best international feature, best director and best original screenplay. It is South Korea's first nominated film. "Parasite" was up for six awards during the evening.

"I'm speechless," Kwak Sin Ae, producer of "Parasite," said during her acceptance speech. "We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy."

The Korean-language film is about the Kim family — mother, father and two adult children — who are poor and unemployed. All four family members hatch a plan to become employed by the Park family, although the Parks are unaware that the Kims are related. Things go awry when the former housekeeper returns to the Park mansion to check on her husband, who has been hiding in the basement bunker to avoid loan sharks, and discovers the Kims secret.

"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," Sin Ae, said.

"Parasite" has garnered more than $165 million worldwide since its October release.