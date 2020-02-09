You can earn more than $100,000 when you work from home in one of these jobs

The lure of remote work is obvious.

In addition to sleeping an hour or so later, depending on your commute, you can save a lot of money. For instance, the costs of a formal work wardrobe, lunch out and traveling to an office.

More than 4 million employees — just a fraction of the U.S. workforce — works from home at least part of the time, says telecommuting research site Global Workplace Analytics.

Until now, though, your choice of jobs may have limited the options. Some fields have seen a huge jump — more than 50% — over the past couple of years, according to FlexJobs.

A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level position that allows someone to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Other names include telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs and at-home jobs.

Some of these rapidly growing career areas aren't typically associated with remote work, which makes the uptick surprising.

The following seven fields are seeing a lot of expansion in opportunities to work remotely: