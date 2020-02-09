'Toy Story 4' wins best animated feature Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards

"Toy Story 4" took home the Academy Award for best animated feature on Sunday, marking the 13th time the big prize has gone to a Disney film.

"Toy Story" was one of three front runners headed into Oscar weekend alongside "Missing Link," which won the Golden Globe in January, and "Klaus," which took home the BAFTA for best animated feature film last week.

It is the second film in the "Toy Story" franchise to win the best animated feature trophy. "Toy Story 3" won in 2011.

"Toy Story 4″ picks up not long after the end of "Toy Story 3," where a college-aged Andy gifted his toys to a little girl named Bonnie. Early in the film, Bonnie crafts together Forky, a plastic spork with googly eyes, broken Popsicle sticks for legs, a clay mouth and a twisted pipe cleaner for arms. He is now her favorite toy and Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the gang have to convince Forky, who staunchly believes he is not a toy, to stay all while on an RV trip.

Since the best animated feature category was established in 2001 — the first award was given out in 2002 — Disney has won the award 13 times with films from Disney Animation and Pixar.