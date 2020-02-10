Asia stocks decline as investors monitor the virus' potential impact on Chinese manufacturing

Stocks in Asia declined in Monday morning trade, as investors monitor the ongoing virus outbreak's impact on Chinese manufacturers. Factories were set to return to work on Monday, but many are expected to remain shut for longer. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.69% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi also fell 1.15%. Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were lower in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining 0.45%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.4% lower. Investors will watch for the release of Chinese inflation data for January, with the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak will also continue to be watched, with the death toll from the disease overtaking that of SARS over the weekend. Factories in China are scheduled to reopen on Monday after an extended holiday because of efforts to control the new coronavirus, though many are expected to remain shut for longer. Investors are set to monitor the potential impact to supply chains. Quarantines and other measures put in place to contain the outbreak could continue to disrupt electronics manufacturing well into the 2020 holiday season, even if factories quickly return to full production, manufacturing experts said.

Currencies and oil