Popeyes parent's stock rises as chicken sandwich drives sales; earnings top estimates

A Popeyes restaurant is seen on in Washington D.C.

The return of Popeyes' chicken sandwich helped parent company Restaurant Brands International top analysts' expectations for its quarterly earnings and revenue.

Shares of the company rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Monday.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 75 cents, adjusted, vs. 73 cents expected

Revenue: $1.48 billion vs. $1.46 billion expected

Burger King's parent company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $257 million, or 54 cents per share, down from $301 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's chicken sandwich returned to restaurants in early November, helping the fried chicken chain's same-store sales grow by 34% during the quarter.

Burger King's same-store sales grew by 2.8%. Its U.S. same-store sales growth was slower this quarter, rising only 0.6%. In the third quarter, buoyed by the national release of the Impossible Whopper, Burger King saw its same-store sales jump 5% in the U.S.

Tim Hortons, the laggard of Restaurant Brands' portfolio, saw its same-store sales decline by 4.3% in the quarter. The Canadian coffee chain has struggled as sales growth in its domestic market slow down. Tims' Canadian same-store sales fell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter.