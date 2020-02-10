European markets set to open lower as coronavirus crisis continues to weigh

European markets are expected to open lower on Monday amid ongoing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The FTSE 100 looks set to open 22 points lower at 7443, while Germany's DAX is seen 28 points lower at 13,483 and the French CAC index is expected to open down 18 points at 6,012, according to IG.

Asian stocks declined on Monday as investors monitored the economic impact of China's coronavirus epidemic.

The country's National Health Commission said on Monday that the death toll from the outbreak had now reached 908 in mainland China, with 97 fatalities reported on Sunday. The total number of confirmed infections across China hit 40,171, authorities said.

China released its January inflation data on Monday, with its producer price index up 0.1% and consumer prices rising 5.4% year-on-year. Consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since October 2011, according to Reuters.

Chinese factories were due to restart work on Monday following the Lunar new year holiday, but many are expected to remain closed for longer as authorities work to contain the virus.

Back in Europe, votes are still being counted after Ireland held a general election this weekend but the preliminary results point to no outright majority for any of the country's main parties. Reuters reported on Monday that Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael appeared to be closely tied in provisional polls, with Sinn Fein taking a slight lead.

In corporate news, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday that German carmaker Daimler planned to cut up to 15,000 jobs as it intensified cost-cutting measures.

Elsewhere, extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, railway services and sports matches across the U.K. and northern Europe on Sunday. Energy companies said hundreds of thousands of British homes lost power during the storm, the BBC reported on Monday.