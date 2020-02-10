What to watch today: Futures steady, Trump's new budget and coronavirus deaths exceed SARS

BY THE NUMBERS

With coronavirus concerns still very much in the mix, U.S. stock futures point to more losses for Wall Street following a Friday sell-off. The major averages all had their best weekly gains in months despite that Friday drop, but the trend is clearly negative as we head into the new week. The Nasdaq's weekly gain last week was its largest since November 2018, even after a 0.5% fall on Friday. Tech has been February's strongest sector so far, and the Consumer Staples sector finished last week at a record high. (CNBC) The Trump administration will release its fiscal 2021 budget today, which will show the economy growing at an average rate of 3% for the next 15 years. It's also proposing to continue tax cuts for individuals through 2035 at a cost of $1.4 trillion, a figure that serves as a rough placeholder for President Donald Trump's promised "Tax Cuts 2.0." (CNBC)



* Treasury yields move higher ahead of Trump's 2021 budget (CNBC) No economic releases are on today's calendar. Two Fed officials have public speaking engagements today, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman making a morning appearance in Florida and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaking this afternoon in Delaware. (CNBC) Allergan (AGN), Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) are among the companies set to release quarterly earnings this morning. Callaway Golf (ELY) and XPO Logistics (XPO) issue numbers after the closing bell. Tesla (TSLA) shares were up 9% in the premarket this morning after a tumultuous week, which saw the stock move more than $100 per share in either direction in three of five sessions. Tesla posted 10 consecutive weekly gains and have risen 127% over that span. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Mattel (MAT) is shutting two factories in Asia and will close another in Canada, as it seeks to cut costs. The toy maker has been seeking to streamline its manufacturing and supply chain. Apple (AAPL) may postpone the launch of a cheaper iPhone due to the coronavirus, according to reports in China. A Yum China (YUMC) employee in Northwest China responsible for food preparation was confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the Global Times. FedEx (FDX) was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at UBS, which thinks consensus expectations are low for the company and that profit margins at FedEx's Express service will expand. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was downgraded to underweight from overweight at Wells Fargo Securities, with the price target slashed to $36 per share from $80. Wells Fargo said there have been "too many misfires."

WATERCOOLER