Here are the best stocks besides Tesla to play the electric vehicle boom, Morgan Stanley says

Tesla may be the face of the move toward electric vehicle adoption, but Morgan Stanley says there are plenty of other stocks that look poised to benefit from a shift to greener cars.

The firm said that EVs have reached an "inflection point" as "policy formation and increased investor appreciation of climate change as a key driver of investment strategy" have led to a "broad level of interest in the EV theme."

"Our discussions with investors reveal a desire to identify names across sectors where money could be put to work today on the back of the EV theme," the firm's analysts led by Adam Jonas said in a note to clients Monday.