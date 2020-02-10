Here's where S&P 500 CEOs are placing their bets on 2020 campaigns

Chief executives of companies in the S&P 500 combined to spend at least $2 million on political causes in the fourth quarter of 2019, helping both Democrats and Republicans, according to a CNBC analysis of data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The two biggest contributors, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and Netflix's Reed Hastings, gave to groups looking to elect Democrats in Congress this year.

Buffett contributed just more than $245,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The DCCC is focusing on protecting the Democrats' majority in the House of Representatives. Hastings wrote a $500,000 check to the Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC dedicated to assisting Democrats in their Senate races.