Lyft and Under Armour earnings, New Hampshire primary, Powell testimony: 3 things to watch for on Tuesday

Confetti falls as Lyft CEO Logan Green (C) and President John Zimmer (LEFT C) ring the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The ride hailing app company's shares were initially priced at $72.

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

Ride-hailing company Lyft reports fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The company, which went public last year, has never had a profitable quarter and Tuesday's report is not expected to buck this trend. Analysts polled by FactSet are estimating a loss of 53 cents on revenue of $984 million. Last quarter, the company reported a loss of 41 cents on revenue of $956 million.

Northcoast upgraded shares of Lyft to buy from neutral on Monday. The firm said it has "more confidence that competitive dynamics and unit economics of the 'ride business' are sound."

Shares of Lyft are down nearly 30% since its market debut last year.

Athletic apparel company Under Armour also reports quarterly earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings per share of 10 cents on revenue of $1.464 billion. In the fourth quarter a year prior, Under Armour reported earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

Shares of Under Armour are about flat for the last six months.