Lyft and Under Armour earnings, New Hampshire primary, Powell testimony: 3 things to watch for on Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.
Ride-hailing company Lyft reports fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The company, which went public last year, has never had a profitable quarter and Tuesday's report is not expected to buck this trend. Analysts polled by FactSet are estimating a loss of 53 cents on revenue of $984 million. Last quarter, the company reported a loss of 41 cents on revenue of $956 million.
Northcoast upgraded shares of Lyft to buy from neutral on Monday. The firm said it has "more confidence that competitive dynamics and unit economics of the 'ride business' are sound."
Shares of Lyft are down nearly 30% since its market debut last year.
Athletic apparel company Under Armour also reports quarterly earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings per share of 10 cents on revenue of $1.464 billion. In the fourth quarter a year prior, Under Armour reported earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
Shares of Under Armour are about flat for the last six months.
The New Hampshire democratic primary will take place on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots to decide between seven Democrats vying to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.
After a botched Iowa caucus that failed to deliver a clear winner, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared to tie for first place in Iowa. Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared to come in third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed in fourth place.
Sanders narrowly leads Buttigieg in the polls of Tuesday's primary, according to an NBC poll.
The first day of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semiannual appearance before Congress starts on Tuesday. Powell will be speaking on the current state of monetary policy and investors will be watching to see if Powell looks ready to move away from the Fed's neutral stance on interest rates. The central bank lowered interest rates three times last year but earlier this month signaled a pause in easing unless there is a clear threat of inflation moving away from the Fed's target.
Wall Street expects a generally upbeat presentation that mentions the threat of the coronavirus epidemic impacting global growth.
Major events (all times ET):
New Hampshire primary
6:00 a.m. NFIB
10:00 a.m. JOLTS
10:00 a.m. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell House financial services committee
12:15 p.m. Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles
2:15 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
Major earnings:
Hasbro (before the bell)
Under Armour (before the bell)
Hilton (before the bell)
AutoNation (before the bell)
Lyft (after the bell)
Western Union (after the bell)