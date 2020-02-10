The Pentagon is seeking $705 billion for its 2021 budget, including a 3% raise for troops

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department is asking for $705.4 billion in its fiscal 2021 budget, which is actually $13 billion less than what Congress gave the Pentagon in fiscal 2020.

The White House officially released the broad details of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2021 budget request Monday, requesting a colossal $740.5 billion for national defense. The budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, is being submitted to Congress on Monday.

The $705.4 billion Pentagon budget is comprised of a base budget of $636.4 billion and $69 billion for overseas contingency operations funding, aka the war budget. The remainder of the overall $740.5 billion request funds nuclear weapons programs under the Department of Energy as well as other agencies.

Here is some of what the Pentagon is seeking:

$15.1 billion for tactical fighter programs, procuring 115 advanced fighter aircraft, and fully supports the modernization of one armored brigade combat team per year.

$19.3 billion to buy 10 new battle force and unmanned ships, including the recapitalization of the strategic ballistic missile submarine fleet with the first Columbia-class SSBN.

$111 million to fund essential personnel growth for the Pentagon's Space Force.

$18 billion for space programs, including for the Space Development Agency and United States Space Command.

$20.3 billion to strengthen missile defeat and defense capabilities.

3% increase in military basic pay.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.