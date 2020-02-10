Stock market live updates: Futures flat, coronavirus fears linger, FedEx pops

Chinese men wear protective masks as they walk in a nearly empty shopping street on February 2, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:57 am: Yum China under pressure after employee confirmed to have coronavirus

Shares of Yum China slid 1.3% after Chinese state-run media Global Times reported a KFC worker was confirmed to have the deadly coronavirus. Yum China has temporarily closed about a third of its restaurants in China, and those still open have seen sales drop dramatically. The company warned last week that coronavirus could lead to operating losses in its first quarter. —Li

8:55 am: Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day

RBC raised its price target on Nvidia to $301 from $251

UBS upgraded FedEx to buy from neutral

Wells Fargo downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to underweight from overweight

Goldman Sachs downgraded Canada Goose to neutral from buy

Northcoast upgraded Lyft to buy from neutral CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here. —Bloom

8:53 am: Taubman Centers' stock surges 53%

Shares of mall operator Taubman Centers jumped 53% during Monday's premarket trading after the company said it would be acquired by competitor Simon Property Group for $52.50 per share, valuing the company at about $3.6 billion. Taubman owns, manages or leases 26 super-regional shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia, a press release said. — Stevens

8:52 am: Loews up more than 3.5% ahead of open on profit surge

Loews, the conglomerate that owns businesses in insurance, hospitality, energy and packaging, on Monday reported a sharp rebound in fourth-quarter profit and better-than-expected revenues. Loews posted net income of $217 million, or 73 cents a share, compared to a loss of $165 million, or 53 cents a share in the year-ago period. The company mainly credited increased net investment income at its CNA Financial business for the better profit and revenue results for the three months ended Dec. 31. The stock rose more than 3.5% before the opening bell. —Franck

8:41 am: Sanders nomination would raise Trump reelection odds: Raymond James

Though conventional wisdom in the 2020 election cycle thus far has been that markets would sell off if Democrats nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, that appears to be changing according to Raymond James. Analyst Ed Mills writes that conversations with investors have revealed that many believe the nomination of the self-described democratic socialist would not only make President Donald Trump's reelection more likely, but perhaps increase the odds of an all-Republican government.That's why stocks haven't swooned in reaction to the Vermont senator's recent success in Iowa or expected victory in the New Hampshire primary, Mills wrote, as Wall Street views a second Trump term as a positive for the market. —Franck

8:32 am: Canaccord Genuity hikes S&P 500 target for 2020

Canaccord Genuity on Monday announced it upgraded its 2020 outlook for U.S. equities, telling clients it sees the S&P 500 at 3,440 by December. Strategist Tony Dwyer cautioned, however, that he's neutral on the stock market until S&P 500 earnings show more robust signs of growth and the threat of the coronavirus has passed despite positive fiscal and monetary policy backdrops. His new target implies just 3.4% upside between Friday's close and the end of 2020. —Franck

8:24 am: FedEx shares pop on UBS upgrade

Shares of shipping company FedEx rose nearly 2% in premarket trading on Monday following an upgrade to buy from neutral from UBS. The firm said the risk/reward for the company appears "skewed to the upside." With shares down 12% in the past 12 months, now is a good time to buy, according to UBS. The analyst also hiked his price target to $187 per share from $161 per share. —Fitzgerald

8:22 am: Stock futures head for flat open after Friday's big drop