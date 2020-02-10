The fastest way to build up your emergency fund and gain financial freedom

In May of 2018, "Glamour" launched its first edition under newly appointed editor in chief, Samantha Barry. Barry's inaugural edition centered on the complex relationship between women and their money.

A year later thousands of women responded to Glamour's Money Survey. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they had a bank account balance of zero and/or were overdrawn.

In an interview with CNBC's Sharon Epperson, Barry explained how financial anxiety can cause stress: "If you are stuck financially, it can take over your life; it can be super-stressful, and it can affect your mental health."

The survey asked respondents to reveal their biggest barrier to financial independence. An overwhelming 71% said they've stayed in a job because they couldn't afford to leave; 31% said they've been financially trapped in a relationship.

The first step to financial freedom is creating a fallback, or emergency, fund, also known as a f*ck-off fund. Whatever you call it, the benefits are all the same: Three to six months of living expenses saved in a separate account for when life throws you a curveball.

