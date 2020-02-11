Mike Bloomberg could 'handily beat' Trump in 2020, says Scaramucci

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted that U.S. President Donald Trump is going to lose the 2020 election and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is the "best of the available" candidates to win.

Scaramucci publicly fell out with his former boss in 2019. He has since been a frequent, vocal critic of the president.

"The consensus of the elites is that President Trump is going to get re-elected, and so that's why I actually think he's going to lose," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit.

"Elites are typically wrong about this stuff," Scaramucci added. "They said there was no chance he can get the nomination, there was no chance that Hillary Clinton could be beaten (in 2016)."

He also argued that Trump's chances have been hurt because he has not expanded his base since he was first elected.

"Most great presidents, in their first term, figure out a way to expand their base," he said. "He's hammered down consistently on the same level of people and, despite the economic data, he's missile-locked at about 42%."

Scaramucci, who is founder and managing partner at investing firm SkyBridge, said: "We need to, as investors, prepare for his electoral defeat in November."