Boeing's next step in testing 737 Max: Operating it like an airline

When a Boeing 737 Max flew into Kansas City's airport on Monday, it definitely drew some attention.

After all, the plane has been grounded since last March and while Max planes have been seen flying in a few places around the country as airlines repositioned their grounded fleet, this was different. This time, it was Boeing pilots flying the Max as part of the company's latest step in testing new software in the aircraft.

Boeing said it has begun flying a 737 Max plane with new software as a test to see how the plane functions when it is operated as a Max would be in an airline fleet. In a statement explaining the flights, Boeing said, "These non-commercial test flights with a small test team on board will exercise short and long-haul flights, seeking out weather and altitude conditions that will help satisfy specific test conditions for the updated software. These are not certification flights."