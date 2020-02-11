What to watch today: Dow to rise, Powell testifies, coronavirus death toll passes 1,000

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures point to a higher open, following record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday, as investors are encouraged by a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are higher in five of the past six sessions, and four S&P sectors are at record highs: Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Tech and Real Estate. (CNBC)



* Ray Dalio thinks the coronavirus' hit to global markets is probably exaggerated (CNBC) The director-general of the World Health Organization reportedly warned that while almost all of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in China, the outbreak constitutes a "very grave threat" for the rest of the world. China's National Health Commission reported that a total of 42,638 cases had been confirmed in the country, with 1,016 deaths. (CNBC)



* Nearly 200 evacuees to leave cornavirus quarantine in US (AP) Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies today and tomorrow in the first of his twice-a-year economic updates to Congress, with investors listening for commentary on any coronavirus impact on the U.S. economy. On today's economic calendar, the government is out with JOLTS, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, for December at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC) AutoNation (AN), Hasbro (HAS), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Tegna (TGNA) and Under Armour (UAA) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Denny's (DENN), Groupon (GRPN), Lyft (LYFT), and Western Union (WU) are among the companies issuing quarterly numbers after the bell. A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, Reuters reported. It's a decision that's supposed to be made today. Shares of Sprint surged 69% in Monday's after-hours trade and T-Mobile stock rose 8%. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

ViacomCBS (VIACA) unit CBS Sports has struck a deal with sports betting company William Hill, allowing William Hill to seek new customers among the CBS Sports audience. William Hill would seek to get CBS Sports users to download its app and deposit money in betting accounts. Callaway Golf (ELY) lost 26 cents per share for its fourth quarter, wider than the 23 cent loss that analysts were expecting. The golf club maker did report better-than-expected revenue, but said the coronavirus will have a negative impact in terms of both sales in Asia and on supplies. XPO Logistics (XPO) beat estimates by 10 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, though the transportation and delivery company's revenue did fall below analyst forecasts. XPO also announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer. Boston Beer (SAM) was upgraded to outperform from neutral at Credit Suisse, which points to the company's increasing involvement in the hard seltzer market. Credit Suisse also increased its price target on the beer brewer's stock to $525 per share from $400.

WATERCOOLER